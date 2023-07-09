The Phillies recalled Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
He'll be joining the Philadelphia bullpen as a replacement for southpaw Jose Alvarado (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Bellatti has previously made 15 appearances with the big club this season, pitching to a 5.68 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB in 12.2 innings.
