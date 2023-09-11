The Phillies optioned Bellatti to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following their 10-8 extra-inning loss to Atlanta in the first game of Monday's doubleheader, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ahead of the second game of the twin bill, the Phillies will bring aboard Yunior Marte from Triple-A to replace Bellatti in the bullpen. Bellatti tossed 1.2 innings and 21 pitches in relief of starter Taijuan Walker in Game 1, giving up two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one.