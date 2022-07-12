Bellatti has been named the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bellatti has allowed just one run over his last eight appearances, fanning 12 and walking two over that stretch (7.2 innings). His longest outing of the season lasted 1.1 innings, so he'll be asked to give his club an inning or so before making way for the primary pitcher, who has yet to be determined.