Knapp was added as the Phillies' 26th man for Sunday's Little League Classic against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Both sides will get an extra player with the game being played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It's unlikely the Phillies will need to keep a third catcher around for more than a day, so expect Knapp to head back to the minors after the game.

