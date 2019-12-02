Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Agrees to one-year deal
Knapp and the Phillies agreed to terms on a one-year, $710,000 contract Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Knapp will remain in Philadelphia while avoiding arbitration. He looks set to again fill a low-usage backup role behind J.T. Realmuto. He's not a particularly appealing fantasy option should Realmuto get injured, as he owns a career .223/.327/.336 slash line with nine homers in 579 big-league plate appearances.
