Knapp and the Phillies agreed to terms on a one-year, $710,000 contract Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Knapp will remain in Philadelphia while avoiding arbitration. He looks set to again fill a low-usage backup role behind J.T. Realmuto. He's not a particularly appealing fantasy option should Realmuto get injured, as he owns a career .223/.327/.336 slash line with nine homers in 579 big-league plate appearances.