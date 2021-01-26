Knapp will head back to his typical backup catcher role this upcoming season, as Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports the Phillies signed J.T. Realmuto to a five-year, $115.5 million deal Tuesday.

Realmuto became a free agent after declining a qualifying offer in November, leaving Knapp potentially lined up to enter the season as a starter. He'll now revert to the backup role which probably suits him best, as his .230/.337/.350 career slash line isn't exactly starter material given his mediocre glove. The Phillies' hitter-friendly home park and Knapp's encouraging .278/.404/.444 line in a small sample of 89 plate appearances do make him an interesting option should Realmuto miss time at any point this season, but Realmuto has always handled a heavy workload when healthy, so there's little sense picking up Knapp unless that happens.