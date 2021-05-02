Knapp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Knapp started at catcher in three of the Phillies' last four games, with J.T. Realmuto missing two of those contests due to a sore left hand. Realmuto made enough progress to gain clearance to start in the series finale Sunday, so Knapp looks like he'll be relegated to a lightly-used reserve role moving forward.