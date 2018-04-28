Knapp is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves.

Jorge Alfaro will start at catcher for the second game in a row. The Phillies' catcher situation is very much in flux. Alfaro had a run of five games in a row in mid-April, but since then, neither catcher has started more than two in a row. Knapp's .186/.271/.233 line hardly demands more playing time, though neither does Alfaro's .208/.276/.321. Expect the two to continue a roughly even split until one of them puts things together offensively.