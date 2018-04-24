Knapp is not in the lineup Tuesday as the Phillies host the Diamondbacks.

Knapp had started three times in a span of four games recently and appeared to be taking over the starting job, but the Phillies have now alternated between him and Jorge Alfaro for the past six games. It seems incorrect to call either of them a starting catcher at this point. Neither is hitting like a starting catcher, with Knapp posting a 61 wRC+ and Alfaro a 39 wRC+ so far this season.