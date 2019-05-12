Knapp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Knapp drew the start in Saturday's 7-0 win in place of a resting J.T. Realmuto, finishing the day 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run. It was only the sixth start of the season for Knapp, who continues to handle one of the lightest workloads among all backup catchers in the majors.