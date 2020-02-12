Play

Knapp tweaked his left rib cage on a swing Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Knapp didn't appear to be significantly injured upon an initial evaluation but will be checked out more thoroughly Thursday. Knapp lines up as the backup catcher behind J.T. Realmuto this season, provided he can hold of Deivy Grullon for the job.

