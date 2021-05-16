Knapp was a late scratch Sunday against the Blue Jays with left side tightness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Knapp was penciled in behind the plate Sunday versus Toronto with J.T. Realmuto (wrist) sidelined, but Rafael Marchan instead came to the plate during the first inning. The Phillies are now down to zero available bench players with Realmuto, Bryce Harper (shoulder) and Didi Gregorius (elbow) unavailable.

