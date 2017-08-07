Knapp (hand) caught a bullpen session Sunday, Jack Etkin of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Knapp was out of the lineup again Sunday, but he's nearing a return from his hand bruise. He could be available to catch in a game as soon as Tuesday.

