Knapp began to choke up on every pitch in late June, leading to much better results at the plate, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Prior to making the change, Knapp was hitting just .182 with a .534 OPS. In 76 plate appearances since altering his approach, he's hit .279 with an .870 OPS. He's seen his hard-contact rate jump from 26.4 percent to 43.2 percent. Despite the improvement, he's still firmly behind Jorge Alfaro in the Phillies' catching depth chart and could find himself bumped from the active roster for a few weeks if deadline-day acquisition Wilson Ramos is able to return from his hamstring injury before rosters expand in September. Still, the improved performance should help Knapp stick in the league long-term as a bat-first backup catcher.