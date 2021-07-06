Knapp went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 13-3 win over the Cubs.
Knapp got Philadelphia on the board with his third-inning solo shot. The backup catcher continues to see little playing time. He's slashing just .179/.233/.263 with two homers, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and a pair of doubles through 103 plate appearances. J.T. Realmuto will continue to handle the bulk of the work behind the dish.
