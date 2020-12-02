Knapp signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Phillies on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
There has been a lot of talk about the Phillies being unwilling to pay up to retain J.T. Realmuto in free agency, so as things stand, Knapp has a solid chance to be the team's starting catcher in 2021. He hit .278/.404/.444 with two home runs in 89 plate appearances last season. Those numbers figure to dip substantially over a larger sample, but with a career walk rate of 13.2 percent and an improved strikeout rate of 21.3 percent last season, there's a chance he could be underrated in redraft leagues.