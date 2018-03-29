Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Could split time this season
Manager Gabe Kapler indicated that Knapp could split time behind the dish with Jorge Alfaro this season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro was the favorite to see the majority of reps behind the dish for the Phillies, but Knapp picked up the Opening Day start and Kapler said he intends to give each catcher three starts through the team's first six games. The 26-year-old hit a respectable .257 while posting a .368 OBP in his rookie season, but he lacks power (.368 slugging percentage) and is expected to hit near the bottom of the order when he plays, so there are likely more valuable fantasy options out there.
