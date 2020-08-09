Knapp will start behind the plate and bat ninth in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves.

He'll be starting for the second time in the Phillies' nine games this season, as J.T. Realmuto gets a breather for the afternoon game before presumably rejoining the lineup to catch the nightcap. Realmuto is expected to continue shouldering one of the heaviest workloads among all catchers this season, so expect Knapp's action to remain very limited, even relative to most other No. 2 backstops.