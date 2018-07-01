Knapp hit a pinch-hit, walk-off homer in the 13th inning of Sunday's 4-3 win over Washington.

Knapp now has three homers in 104 at-bats on the season, all coming since June 16. The 26-year-old catcher hasn't been able to carve out a big role behind Jorge Alfaro and won't have much fantasy value unless he earns more consistent playing time.

