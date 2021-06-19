Knapp (head) has entered the concussion protocol, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Knapp was removed from Friday's game against San Francisco after he took a pitch off his mask, and he'll be evaluated for a concussion in the coming days. Rafael Marchan will be called up by the Phillies on Saturday and should serve as the backup catcher behind J.T. Realmuto.
