Knapp exited Friday's game against the Giants in the bottom of the seventh inning with an apparent head injury, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Knapp took a pitch off his mask in the sixth inning Friday, and he was replaced by J.T. Realmuto behind the plate in the next inning. The nature and severity of the 29-year-old's injury aren't yet clear.
