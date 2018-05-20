Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Exits with finger injury
Knapp left Saturday's game against the Cardinals after taking a warm-up pitch off his fingers, the Phillies' official site reports.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said that Knapp was fine after the game. Knapp is not in the lineup Sunday but as a backup catcher he was unlikely to play on back-to-back days regardless of any injury.
