Knapp exited Thursday's game against the Angels early with an apparent right hand injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Knapp left the game after taking a foul tip off his right hand in the bottom of the second inning. He was replaced behind the plate by Cameron Rupp.

