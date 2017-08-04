Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Exits with hand injury
Knapp exited Thursday's game against the Angels early with an apparent right hand injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Knapp left the game after taking a foul tip off his right hand in the bottom of the second inning. He was replaced behind the plate by Cameron Rupp.
