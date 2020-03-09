Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Expected to catch soon
Knapp (rib cage) is expected to catch before the end of the week, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Knapp has been slowed by an injured muscle in his rib cage since early in camp. He got his first at-bat Monday against the Yankees as a pinch hitter and should be able to catch soon, though time is getting tight for him to be in game shape by Opening Day. The Phillies are evidently confident he'll be able to do so, however, as they optioned Deivy Grullon, the team's third catcher, on Monday.
