Knapp (hand) said he is confident he will be able to return sometime in September, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Knapp is currently sidelined with a fracture in his right hand. Jorge Alfaro will split catching duties with Cameron Rupp while Knapp is sidelined.

