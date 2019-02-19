Manager Gabe Kapler said Monday that Knapp is in the "driver's seat" for the Phillies' backup catcher spot, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Knapp's contributions on offense or defense over parts of two seasons in the big leagues haven't been overly impressive, but he's at least shown the ability to take walks at a prodigious clip (13.1 percent). While that may be enough to give him the edge over non-roster invitee Drew Butera for the No. 2 gig, Knapp shouldn't expect to play more than once or twice a week after the Phillies acquired one of the top backstops in baseball this offseason in J.T. Realmuto.