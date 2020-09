Knapp will start at catcher and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Mets, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Making his fourth start in five games, Knapp will continue to serve as the Phillies' No. 1 backstop until J.T. Realmuto (hip) is ready to play again. The Phillies have thus far resisted placing Realmuto on the 10-day injured list and are optimistic he'll be ready to catch by the weekend, at which point Knapp will lose almost all of his short-term fantasy value.