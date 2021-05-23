Knapp will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Red Sox, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Knapp will rejoin the lineup and pick up his fifth start in six games after resting in Saturday's 4-3 loss in favor of Rafael Marchan. Though he looks poised to hold down the No. 1 catcher role until J.T. Realmuto (hand) returns from the injured list, Knapp doesn't look like an especially appealing fantasy option. Through 68 plate appearances on the season, Knapp is slashing .164/.235/.213 with one home run, nine RBI and six runs.