Knapp (ribs) is in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Rays, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Knapp's rib injury has limited him to just one at-bat this spring, but he is ready to get behind the plate, and will do so Thursday. Despite the late start, Knapp -- barring any setbacks -- is on track to open the season as the Phillies' backup catcher.