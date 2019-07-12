Knapp will start Friday against the Nationals and will remain the primary catcher over the weekend with J.T. Realmuto on paternity leave.

Realmuto starts far more than the average first-choice catcher, but Knapp's numbers don't suggest he deserves anything more than the 15 starts he's received so far. He owns an awful .152/.291/.227 slash line on the season, striking out 32.1 percent of the time.