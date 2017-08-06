Knapp said he is regaining grip strength in his bruised right hand, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Knapp missed his second straight game Saturday. It sounds like he may be on track for a return to action as soon as Tuesday. Jorge Alfaro will return to the minors once Knapp is ready to catch again.

