Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Heads back to Triple-A
Knapp was sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Knapp was added as the Phillies' 26th man for Sunday's Little League Classic against the Mets but did not enter the game. He'll head back to the minors, as the Phillies have no need to carry three catchers, though he has a good chance to rejoin the team in September.
