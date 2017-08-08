Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Hits 10-day DL
Knapp (hand) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Knapp hadn't played in the Phillies' last three games while tending to a right hand contusion, so the team will give him some additional time to rest up before he's ready for activation. Given that he's not dealing with any structural damage to the hand, it's conceivable that Knapp could come off the DL when first eligible Aug. 14. While Knapp is sidelined, Cameron Rupp stands to pick up most of the starts behind the plate, with Jorge Alfaro acting as his backup.
