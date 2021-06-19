Knapp was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday.
Knapp entered the league's concussion protocol after taking a pitch off his mask Friday against the Giants, so the move comes as no surprise. He'll miss at least a week, with Rafael Marchan recalled to serve as J.T. Realmuto's backup.
