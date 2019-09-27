Knapp went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.

Knapp launched a 406-foot, two-run homer in the eighth inning to bring the Phillies within three, but unfortunately that was as close as they would get. He also doubled in the sixth. Across 72 games in limited plate appearances this season, the 27-year-old catcher is batting .216/.329/.328 with two long balls.