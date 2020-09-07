Knapp went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in the Phillies' 14-1 loss to the Mets.

With top backstop J.T. Realmuto getting a rare day off Sunday, Knapp cracked the starting nine for the ninth time this season. Knapp surprisingly provided the lone offense the Phillies could muster against Jacob deGrom, as he took the Mets ace deep in the second inning to even the game at 1-1. Despite the quality day at the dish, Knapp isn't expected to see his opportunities increase so long as Realmuto is healthy and available.