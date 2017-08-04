Knapp (hand) is optimistic that he will not need to spend any time on the disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Knapp left Thursday's game with a bruised right hand after being hit by a foul ball. He said a fluoro scan after the game looked good, and that he would have X-rays on Friday if his condition worsened overnight. Cameron Rupp figures to start Friday and could see the bulk of the catching duties this weekend if Knapp needs additional time to heal.