Knapp went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and one walk in Friday's victory over the Pirates.

Knapp struck for a three-run blast in the seventh inning to add insult to injury, putting the Phillies ahead 14-4. He's been hot at the plate despite inconsistent playing time, as he's collected a hit in each of his last seven games, collecting seven extra-base hits and eight RBI over that span.