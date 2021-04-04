Knapp went 2-for-3 with a home run in Sunday's win over the Braves.
Knapp is not going to enjoy a lot of playing time since he will be the backup of J.T. Realmuto, but he certainly made his presence felt in this one and launched his first homer of the campaign. Knapp has never hit more than four home runs in a single season over the course of his four-year big-league career, however, so he can't be trusted for sustained production -- especially given his role. His upside should be minimal going forward and should be a streaming alternative at best.
