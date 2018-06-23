Knapp went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and another RBI during Friday's 12-2 win over the Nationals.

The backup backstop got to Nats reliever Justin Miller -- a rare feat in his brilliant season on the mound -- with his second big fly of the season. Knapp has recorded both of those homers in his last five games played, but he remains Jorge Alfaro's backup with only fleeting potential at the dish for deep-league fantasy value.