Knapp left Sunday's game against the Nationals with a right knee contusion, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He went 1-for-3 with a double before being replaced by Jorge Alfaro. The Phillies would probably need to add a catcher to the 40-man roster if it seems like Knapp will be out longer than a few days. He is 7-for-27 (.259) with two home runs in 27 June at-bats.