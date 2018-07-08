Knapp will start at catcher and serve as the Phillies' leadoff man Sunday against the Pirates, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Incredibly, Knapp is the first catcher to serve as a leadoff hitter for the Phillies in the live-ball era, per the Elias Sports Bureau. It's likely just a temporary assignment for Knapp, as the Phillies could get primary table setter Cesar Hernandez (foot) back as soon as Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.