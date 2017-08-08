Knapp had an MRI Tuesday that revealed a fracture in his right hand, Matt Gelb and Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.

Manager Pete Mackanin said Knapp will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, but will not require surgery. Cameron Rupp will see the majority of the starts with Knapp sidelined, but Jorge Alfaro will see some playing time as well.

