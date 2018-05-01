Knapp is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Knapp will stick on the bench for the fourth time in the past five games while Jorge Alfaro gets another start behind the dish, hitting eighth. While neither of the backstops have performed particularly well at the dish this season, Alfaro has provided a bit more production, so he could continue to dig into Knapp's playing time if Knapp can't turn things around.