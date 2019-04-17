Knapp is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Even with the Phillies playing a day game after a night game, manager Gabe Kapler won't steer away from J.T. Realmuto as the team's catcher. With the Phillies racing out to a 10-0 first-inning lead in an eventual 14-3 win Tuesday, Realmuto was able to check out of the game early, allowing Knapp to pick up three at-bats off the bench. He recorded a double in one of those trips to the plate, giving him his second hit of the season.