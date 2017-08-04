Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Out of action Friday
Knapp (hand) is not in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Knapp left Thursday's game with a hand bruise, and Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that his hand still hurts despite the fact that there are no fractures present. Cameron Rupp should see the bulk of the work behind the dish until Knapp can get back into the lineup.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Hoping to avoid DL stint•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Suffers bruised hand•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Exits with hand injury•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Sits for second consecutive day•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Hits bench for series finale•
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...