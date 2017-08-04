Knapp (hand) is not in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.

Knapp left Thursday's game with a hand bruise, and Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that his hand still hurts despite the fact that there are no fractures present. Cameron Rupp should see the bulk of the work behind the dish until Knapp can get back into the lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast