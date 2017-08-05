Knapp (hand) is out of Saturday's lineup against the Rockies, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

He will miss his second straight game with a bruised hand. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and hit eighth. It remains to be seen if the Phillies will carry three catchers once Knapp is healthy, but if they do, he will see slightly less playing time over the final two months.

