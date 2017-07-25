Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Knapp is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.
He will now have started 12 of 20 games in July, which represents an accurate picture of the playing time split at catcher for the Phillies. Over that stretch, Knapp is hitting .263/.408/.289 with just one extra-base hit in 38 at-bats. Cameron Rupp will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
