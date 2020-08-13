Knapp went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

Knapp got a rare start behind the plate with J.T. Realmuto starting as the designated hitter. He came through with two separate RBI knocks, the first coming in the second inning when he doubled to deep left field to drive in Didi Gregorius. He followed that up with a single in the eighth frame to drive in Jean Segura. Behind one of the best catchers in baseball, Knapp has only nine plate appearances to this point in the season.