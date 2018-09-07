Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Recalled for stretch run
Knapp was called up by the Phillies on Friday.
Knapp's .216/.308/.352 season slash line is not terrible for a backup catcher, but it's hardly enough to make him much of a fantasy asset. He did show some improvements at the plate as the season went on, but with Wilson Ramos now in town in addition to Jorge Alfaro, his at-bats are likely to be very limited.
